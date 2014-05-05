Weather

A Nice Friday

Afternoon weather forecast for April 15, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clouds and light rain lingered across the area this afternoon as a cold front moved east. High pressure will build in from the northwest this evening clearing skies and dropping lows to the 40s. Highs Friday reach the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

An area of low pressure will move along the Gulf Coast increasing moisture across the state. There's a chance for a few showers Saturday, but not everyone will see rain. Highs Saturday will be unseasonably cool only reaching the mid 60s. Sunday will be dry and sunny as that low moves east.


Another low pressure system will swing along the coast Monday bringing more scattered rain. We dry out Tuesday, and then a cold front brings more rain Wednesday.

Highs cool to the upper 60s and low 70s by the end of the week.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell
