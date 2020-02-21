Weather

NC weather: Black ice remains after Thursday's snow storm, causing traffic dangers in central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thursday night's snowfall was relatively benign, but it still created slick roads, downed trees and caused power outages to much of North Carolina.

The first measurable snow in more than a year ended up with most folks seeing 2 to 3 inches on grassy and elevated surfaces. Youngsville saw the most snow at 4 inches.

Snow totals from throughout the area on Thursday.



Most of the problems caused by the snow were traffic-related.

U.S. 70 in Durham is littered with black ice. Our ABC11 crew members said they have seen multiple crashes on the highway Friday morning.

"Be cautious. Drive slow. Be aware of your surroundings." driver James Roberts said.

One crash on U.S. 70 happened around 6:30 a.m. A car slid off the road, flipped over a guardrail, hit some trees, slid down a snowy hill and landed upside-down. The driver was standing up and talking to first responders as ABC11 crews arrived.

In Raleigh, a driver lost control and crashed into an officer with North Carolina State Capitol Police on Friday morning.

Preliminary information from investigators suggests the officer got out of her car to help other drivers; that's when a car hit her. She was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken leg, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police shut down Wade Avenue at Edwards Mill Road for over an hour to investigate. Wade has since reopened.



ABC11 crews saw a car slide off the northbound lanes of I-85 in Hillsborough on Thursday night. Friday morning, freezing became a problem on some side roads.



ROAD CLOSURES

  • In Durham, West Cornwallis Road is closed due to a downed tree as crews worked to repair a utility pole.
  • In northwest Raleigh, a tree came down on Grinnell Drive, a neighborhood street.
  • In Garner, Crews were seen working to restore power at Woodland and Timber Drive.
  • In Morrisville, Aviation Parkway is closed near Dominion Drive after a utility pole collapsed.

Be sure to follow Kim Deaner on Twitter for up-to-the-minute road closures this and every morning.

Around 6,000 power outages were scattered around the state Friday morning. Wake County had 1,700 outages, and Franklin County had around 1,000.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of the area until noon. At 5 a.m., snow was done for much of the viewing area, except for a small sliver of Wayne County. Wind chills were in the low 20s throughout the area.

As usual, bridges and overpasses are more prone to be icy.

Temperatures are expected to warm into high 30s with plenty of sunshine Friday, which should melt away problems.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Many school districts dismissed students early Thursday ahead of the snow. They also decided to cancel classes Friday.

Wake, Orange and Durham are among the school districts closed Friday. Click here for the full list of closings.
