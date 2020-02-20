Weather

Snowfall totals Thursday not expected to mimic 2014 'Snowmageddon' storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was all quiet in the ABC11 newsroom on the morning of Feb. 12, 2014 for Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker.

It was the quiet before the storm, Big Weather knew the snow was coming but had no idea it would later be known as Raleigh's Snowmageddon.

"As the snow started to settle in we knew we were going to see problems because the air temperature was so cold," said Schwenneker. "With that cold air in place we knew we were going to see a rough afternoon."

RELATED | 6 years ago: Winter storm shut down North Carolina and gave birth to some unforgettable memes

Cars were spun out across the viewing area and even birthing THE infamous Snowmageddon photo along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

Cars got stuck throughout the Triangle on Feb. 12, 2014, especially on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.



Will we see the same Thursday?

In the days leading up to Snowmageddon 2014, the ground was already cold from five previous days of snow. Ground temperatures in Wake County as of Wednesday afternoon are in the upper 40s.

The second big difference is the air temperature. It was just over 20 degrees in comparison to Thursday, when Schwenneker said temperatures will be in the 30s when the snow comes through.



Should drivers be worried?

If you can avoid Thursday's weather, Schwenneker said definitely try to get out of work early before the snow picks up. For those who have to drive, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already working to prepare roads for the commute.

RELATED: NCDOT prepares roads ahead of snow forecast to fall in North Carolina on Thursday
