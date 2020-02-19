NCDOT prepares roads ahead of snow forecast to fall in North Carolina on Thursday

(2/2)

• At this time, no Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Watches/Warnings are in effect for NC.

• Best chance of accumulating snow be Thursday evening – early Friday morning in areas east of US-1.

• Hazardous travel during freezing temperatures.#ncwx #severewx pic.twitter.com/qoKY9KkfDB — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) February 19, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Transportation is waiting out Wednesday's rain and preparing for Thursday's expected snowfall.NCDOT employees were fueling up their trucks Wednesday morning getting ready to brine major roads in the area.The trucks will have to wait for the rain to end before starting the brining process, because rain washes the brine off the road, rendering it useless.Spotty showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon.NCDOT will have a similar challenge Thursday. Rain is expected to move in around noon or the early afternoon.That rain will transition into snow.As of Thursday, no Winter Storm Watches or advisories had been issued, but NC Emergency Management tweeted out that hazardous travel was possible during the cold.