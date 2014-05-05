Cloudy, Cool & Few Showers Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Showers and light drizzle are expected for the majority of the morning along the coast and eastern half of the Triangle, but dry weather will usher in for all by this afternoon as a developing low pressure system off the coast rides north into the Northeast later today. With an overcast sky prevailing overhead, and a cool north-northeast breeze, noticeably chillier conditions are expected in the wake of a passing cold front from early this morning. With forecast highs not making it above the lower and mid-60s, it will feel like we are stuck in the middle of a dreary late-fall pattern instead of gearing up for the summertime!Fortunately, things will start to warm up a bit more for Memorial Day as highs get back into the upper 70s and lower 80s, though these temperatures will still be a bit cool for late May. High pressure building over the East will keep the region dry with a mostly sunny sky, leading to an overall comfortable holiday afternoon!The Triangle is set to remain dry through the first half of the week as high pressure sits off the mid-Atlantic coast. Temperatures are expected to return to seasonable levels in the lower 80s by Tuesday, where they will likely stay for the majority of the week ahead.Rain and isolated thunderstorms will threaten the Carolinas later this week as low pressure builds out of the central Plains and swings a frontal boundary through the East.Have a great day!Steve Stewart