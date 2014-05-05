Cooler Today, Rain Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We did have a line of showers/thunderstorms move across the region yesterday, though it had a break in it over parts of the Triangle.That kept rainfall amounts down in some spots, but areas to the southwest and to the east had some good downpours; there were reports of over 3 inches of rain in a few places as that line moved through.Behind the front, much cooler air has been moving into the region, and instead of soaring into the mid-80s as we have for the past couple of days, we will struggle to get above 70 today.Temperatures will be in the 50s for the most part to start the day, and light northeast flow will continue to feed cooler air in through the morning. That flow is also pushing an area of clouds toward us that looks likely to be around to start the day. However, with the early sunrise and plenty of dry air around, it should begin to erode fairly quickly, allowing for some sunshine through midday. If we get enough sunshine quickly enough, then temperatures may sneak up into the low 70s, but should the clouds hold on longer it will get stuck in the 60s. I took the middle ground with temps around 70.Low pressure will spin up along or just off the Carolina coast later today into tonight, and then head northeast overnight into tomorrow.At the same time, a weak storm system will move out of the Midwest and across the Ohio Valley today into tonight. The combination of these two features will bring more clouds back into the area again later today; these will thicken up and lower tonight. We will then see a shower in the area for late tonight.The system approaching from the west can pull some moisture from that coastal feature back toward us tomorrow morning, and would give us at least some scattered showers all on its own. This will be a minor event, but leads to some showers in the area through the morning hours tomorrow. Once the front with the western feature comes through by early afternoon, the rain chances will drop off and we see some sun returning. The combination of clouds and showers should keep us no better than the upper 60s tomorrow.The pattern will settle down a bit and dry weather should be in control through the weekend with a warming trend as the flow turns more out of the southwest, especially on Sunday. Another storm could bring some showers and thunderstorms to the region on Monday, though that boundary is looking a little slower today so we have shifted the focus for the rainfall to the afternoon. With the slower timing, there is a little more room for warming and so we also nudged the temperature up a couple of degrees.Have a great Thursday!Big Weather