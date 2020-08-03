Cumberland County prepares as Isaias heads toward the Sandhills

Cumberland County declared a State of Emergency and has activated its Emergency Operations Center. County officials have also established shelter locations at the Smith Rec Center and South View High School if needed.
TRACK ISAIAS: Central North Carolina Radar
"This year really looks different. The way we address sheltering and EOC response. We try to encourage residents to first try to stay with family or friends if they won't feel comfortable in their home, shelter in place if they can," Cumberland County Emergency Services Director Gene Booth said.
The Salvation Army of the Sandhills mobilized to assist the homeless population during this disaster. Cots have been put out and spaced six feet apart inside the Anderson Street shelter. Officials there are ready to serve on a first-come-first-serve basis.
WATCH: 2 States of Emergency: NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry speaks with Good Morning America on preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias amid COVID-19
"We mask, glove, spray, clean. You can see the markers on the floor. We do the best we can in situations like this," said Major Tim Grider, a representative for the Salvation Army of the Sandhills.
Isaias is expected to pack a powerful punch on the North Carolina coast with heavy rain and gusty winds reaching the Sandhills.
Isaias Timeline and Resources
Public Works Commission officials are ready to implement their emergency response plan for all of their 84,000 customers at a moment's notice, and crews will stage throughout the night as they expect widespread power outages. Officials are urging residents to have patience and an emergency plan in place in case they lose power.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
"Because of the virus, that's changing how our crews approach restoration. They are going to be in small groups. Might make restoration take longer than normal," Carolyn Justice-Hinson, a representative for the Public Works Commission, said.