WEATHER

Duke Energy Progress warns Hurricane Florence could bring widespread power outages

EMBED </>More Videos

Duke Energy Progress is expecting Hurricane Florence to bring widespread outages.

By
Duke Energy Progress is expecting Hurricane Florence to bring widespread outages when it makes landfall Thursday night.

The utility company is ramping up efforts and is putting its detailed storm response plan in motion.

Related: Power outages reported: Here's what you need to do

"A storm of this magnitude could take multiple days, and in some cases several weeks, to fully restore power to customers," said spokesperson Meredith Archie.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Thousands of crews are on standby in the Carolinas.

Contractors from the Midwest and Florida are making travel arrangements to get here before the storm possibly strikes the state.

The company has been prepping throughout the weekend.

"We are making sure we have all of our line crews in place, inventorying all of our supplies, getting in touch with all of our contractor crews to make sure they're ready," said Archie.

Crews said flooding is a real concern.

Power lines could come crashing down and meters could be damaged.

All of which happened during Hurricane Matthew nearly two years ago; some folks waited for days to get the lights back on.

"It took a while for some houses to pass inspection for us to even serve them with electricity," said Archie.

Folks are being encouraged to plan on losing power and readying their hurricane emergency kits.

That should include flashlights, batteries, food, water, medication, and other supplies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherhurricane florencehurricaneduke energypower outageNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Mandatory evacuations issued for Dare County ahead of Hurricane Florence
Florence becomes Category 4 hurricane
Gov. Cooper speaks to ABC11 about Florence's potential impact
Florence causing swimming concerns at North Carolina beaches
More Weather
Top Stories
Florence becomes Category 4 hurricane
Mandatory evacuations issued for Dare County ahead of Hurricane Florence
32 animals adopted from Harnett County Animal Shelter over the weekend
How to prepare for a hurricane
7 tips when using a generator during a hurricane
Prep your pets for Hurricane Florence
Florence causing swimming concerns at North Carolina beaches
Chelsi Smith, Texas native who won Miss Universe, dies
Show More
Bottled water flying off the shelves of NC stores as Hurricane Florence approaches
Officer charged after man shot in apartment she thought was hers
Gov. Cooper speaks to ABC11 about Florence's potential impact
Newton, defense lead Panthers past Cowboys 16-8
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
More News