Durham Rescue Mission launches 'Operation Rescue' to help the homeless during Florence

The Durham Rescue Mission launched Operation Rescue Thursday morning to help the homless

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
As many locals are heading to shelters or other safe havens before Hurricane Florence makes landfall Friday morning, the Durham Rescue Mission has set out to help the homeless.

On Thursday morning, the organization launched Operation Rescue -- a search effort to help relocate the homeless during major storms.

Teams will scour the streets for homeless people who may not be aware Hurricane Florence is coming.

The concern is that people who live in cars, abandoned buildings, and the woods will not find shelter before the storm.

White flags will be displayed to show the shelters are ready for a bigger crowd.
