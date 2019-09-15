weather

Mid-week cool down: Fall-like weather on the way

It will still feel more like summer Monday, but a cold front will bring a nice cooldown midweek.

A cold front will start to push into the state Tuesday. That will help to develop a few storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Behind that front we'll see sunny skies and cooler temperatures.

Highs will drop to the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The humidity will be much lower as well ushering in that crisp fall-like air. The lower moisture will also drop morning lows to the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Lows in the 50s could stick around through the weekend.

The astronomical start of Fall is Monday, Sept. 23.

