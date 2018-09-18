WEATHER

Florence Flooding: When area floodwaters will go away

Florence brought flooding to many parts of NC. While some area rivers are expected to crest Tuesday, floodwaters should start to recede.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Hurricane Florence brought flooding to many parts of North Carolina, and while some area rivers are expected to crest Tuesday or Wednesday, floodwaters should start to recede.

But there's some good news. Big Weather said since we won't see much more rain and localized flooding should start to recede Tuesday and continue throughout the week.

However, that's not the case for several rivers.

Many parts of the Cape Fear River, which has Cumberland County bracing for potentially dangerous flooding, are expected to crest -- when floodwaters reach their highest point -- this week.

More: Florence vs Matthew: North Carolina rivers may crest higher than 2016 hurricane

Cape Fear River

The Cape Fear River at Fayetteville is expected to crest Wednesday at 61.5' and then recede to below the flood stage by Friday night.

The Cape Fear River at Lillington should crest at 21.5' Tuesday and then drop below the flood stage by Thursday.

Little River

The Little River at Manchester is expected crest at 21.5' and then reach below the flood stage over the weekend.

Lumber River


The Lumber River at Lumberton is expected to crest Tuesday at 24.5' and stay in a major flood stage throughout the weekend.

Tar River

The Tar River at Louisburg should rise to the crest point of 22.2' tomorrow and then reach below the flood stage on Thursday.

Neuse River

The Neuse River at Smithfield is already receding and should be below the flood stage by Wednesday, while the Neuse River at Goldsboro should go below the flood stage next week.
