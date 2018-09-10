WEATHER

Florence strengthens to potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane

Florence has become a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph

Florence has become even stronger over the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say Florence rapidly intensified Monday morning to a potentially catastrophic Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph.

THE LATEST:

Noon

Florence had reached Category 3 strength earlier Monday, but data from hurricane hunter aircraft indicate the storm is quickly getting stronger as it moves over warm Atlantic waters.

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life
Do you have a weather emergency plan? With 2 named storms out there, it's a good time to think about having one.

ABC11 will have live, team coverage from the coast all week to bring you the latest on the storm



Forecasters say the hurricane's strength is expected to fluctuate but it still will be a dangerous storm by the time it reaches the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.

As of noon EDT, Florence was centered about 575 miles south-southeast of Bermuda, moving west at 13 mph.
Evacuations have been ordered for parts of North Carolina, including Hatteras Island.

11 a.m.

Damaging winds and flooding rain are also possible inland, which could cause life-threatening conditions across the Triangle.

Many areas in North Carolina could receive up to 10 inches of rain.



During a news conference, Governor Roy Cooper said North Carolina was is in the "bullseye" of the storm and that it was rapidly getting stronger.

He said Florence will present three threats to the state:

  • Ocean surge from our coast
  • Strong winds that may be higher than we have recently experienced
  • Inland flooding


On Sunday, emergency management teams and first responders were spread out across the state, including 200 National Guard troops, working around the clock to get prepared for Florence's impact.

Cooper is still encouraging people across the state to get ready.

"One thing we know is that the people of North Carolina are resilient," he said. "We will get through this."

On Monday, state officials are trying to decide where to send resources to help aid with Hurricane Florence



Cooper has already asked President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration on behalf of the state, so we can get federal help as soon as possible.

Watch: Director of National Hurricane Center, Big Weather talk Hurricane Florence

Ken Graham, the Director of National Hurricane Center, talks with Big Weather about all things Florence


What you can do now

Be vigilant about the progress of Florence and start thinking now about how you will prepare for a potential hurricane later this week.

The best way to do that is by talking with your family about your hurricane plan and have your hurricane kit packed and ready to go.

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life



Also, don't forget about your four-legged friends. Be sure to have a kit ready for them, containing any medications, foods, and stress blankets that they may need.

Many started their hurricane preparations Sunday as water and other basic necessities started flying off of grocery store shelves.

Before Florence arrives, a frontal boundary lifts back northward Monday allowing warmer air to surge back into the area after a cooler than average Sunday.

A few showers and thunderstorms are likely to pop up during the afternoon with the high humidity in place.

