Florence could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents along parts of the U.S. East Coast this weekend as the storm swirls across the Atlantic.
Though weakened to a tropical storm, Florence is expected to regain hurricane strength as it nears Bermuda.
Forecasters say it's too soon to tell where the storm will go because there's still a lot of uncertainty in its long-term track.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm's maximum sustained winds early Friday were estimated to be 65 mph. Forecasters say two low-pressure systems off the coast of Africa behind Florence also have high chances of developing into tropical storms.
There are no coastal watches or warnings currently in effect.
Models suggest Florence will become a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, upgrade to a Category 2 on Monday, and possibly a Category 3 on Wednesday.
