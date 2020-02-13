Forecast: Clouds to Sun for Memorial Day

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A cluster of showers and thunderstorms fired up his afternoon in the viewing area and are drifting slowly southeast. We expect activity to linger into the evening hours before dying out.A ridge of high pressure from the northeast will be extending down into the Carolina's tomorrow with somewhat drier conditions for most of the Triangle. The greatest chances for rain will be limited well to the west and south, while the majority of central North Carolina should have a dry afternoon. We will have low clouds to start off the morning for many due to low level moisture throughout the area, and while a few areas of low clouds may linger past noon, the afternoon should bring some sunshine. It should be a rather pleasant holiday afternoon for many with seasonable temperatures!Tuesday looks to have a similar set up as high pressure starts to weaken a bit over the region, yet should still keep any shower or thunderstorm to the south and west. We expect a bit more humid conditions to be ushered in as flow around the high begins to shift out of the east-southeast, creating a more onshore flow that funnels more moisture into much of the viewing area. Sticky conditions are expected to remain in through the week as this southeast flow persists.As this high pressure weakens further on Wednesday, we will start to see scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Triangle for the remainder of the week as well. The upper level trough current over the Florida Straits will be lifting northward ahead of a deep closed low moving east from the southern Plains into the Southeast, creating a rather unsettled pattern throughout the Southeast for an extended period of time.A cold front hen expected next Saturday followed by high pressure from the Great Lakes with drier and cooler conditions Sunday and Monday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson