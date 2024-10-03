Helene death toll rises to 189, making it deadliest storm to hit mainland US since Hurricane Katrina

The death toll for Hurricane Helene rose to at least 189 people as of Wednesday, making it the deadliest hurricane since Katrina to hit mainland U.S.

The death toll for Hurricane Helene rose to at least 189 people as of Wednesday, making it the deadliest hurricane since Katrina to hit mainland U.S.

The death toll for Hurricane Helene rose to at least 189 people as of Wednesday, making it the deadliest hurricane since Katrina to hit mainland U.S.

The death toll for Hurricane Helene rose to at least 189 people as of Wednesday, making it the deadliest hurricane since Katrina to hit mainland U.S.

The confirmed death toll for Hurricane Helene rose to at least 189 people as of Wednesday evening, The Associated Press reported, making it the deadliest hurricane since Katrina to hit the mainland U.S.

The storm surge, wind damage and inland flooding from Hurricane Helene have been catastrophic, flooding neighborhoods, stranding residents and destroying homes in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

As recovery efforts continued across the Southeast, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the region Wednesday to survey the destruction while rescuers keep searching for the missing.

"I'm here to say the United States -- the nation -- has your back," Biden told a crowd in Raleigh, North Carolina. "We're not leaving till you're back on your feet completely."

Helene, which made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region Thursday night as a massive Category 4 hurricane, was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the Big Bend on record.

1.2 million customers still without power in some southern states

As recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene's catastrophic force continue, 1.2 million customers are still without power in some southern states.

As of Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., 1,276,750 customers are without power across the South, according to poweroutage.us.

RELATED: How to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene: Charities, organizations to support relief efforts

The hardest-hit states are South Carolina with over 484,410 customers without power, North Carolina with over 343,632 customers without power and Georgia with over 354,418 customers without power.

Outages are also reported in Florida (40,724 customers), Virginia (40,184 customers) and West Virginia (13,382 customers).

Biden deploying up to 1,000 active-duty troops to support NC National Guard

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he has directed the deployment of "up to one thousand active-duty soldiers to reinforce the North Carolina National Guard." The announcement comes as Biden will travel to South Carolina and North Carolina Wednesday to survey the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

"These soldiers will speed up the delivery of life-saving supplies of food, water, and medicine to isolated communities in North Carolina -- they have the manpower and logistical capabilities to get this vital job done, and fast. They will join hundreds of North Carolina National Guard members deployed under State authorities in support of the response," Biden said in the statement.

RELATED: After Helene, searches continue for scores of loved ones unaccounted for after devastating storm

"Hurricane Helene has been a storm of historic proportion. My heart goes out to everyone who has experienced unthinkable loss. We are here for you -- and we will stay here for as long as it takes," Biden added.

The White House fact sheet says the soldiers will "support the delivery of food, water, and other critical commodities," to impacted communities. The fact sheet adds the deployment is effective immediately. The soldiers are part of the Infantry Battalion Task Force based in Fort Liberty, North Carolina, and includes a Forward Support Company, according to the administration.

Bipartisan senators call on Congress to address Hurricane Helene damage

In a joint letter released Tuesday, Senate leaders Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and several other senators on both sides of the political aisle called on Congress to meet following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

"Although the true level of devastation is still unfolding, it is clear that Congress must act to meet the unmet needs in our states and address the scope and scale of destruction experienced by our constituents," the leaders wrote in the letter.

The senators suggested Congress convene in October to "ensure we have enough time to enact legislation before the end of this calendar year."

"Tens of millions of Americans were impacted by Hurricane Helene, and we look forward to working with you to provide relief to those impacted by this horrific storm," the senators wrote.

Help people affected by Hurricane Helene. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Donate now at redcross.org/abc.