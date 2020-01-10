How to prepare for an ice storm when there's freezing rain in the forecast

Freezing rain is the main component of an ice storm and it is as it sounds: freezing rain is rain that freezes on contact with a frozen surface. If you find yourself in the path of an ice storm, here are some tips from AccuWeather to help you prepare:
- Make sure you've got working flashlights and weather radios, which will be helpful if you lose power.
- You'll want to let your faucets drip. Prolonged freezing temperatures can burst your home's pipes, but running a small amount of water is one way to keep that from happening.
- For many, losing power means losing heat. If you fall into this category, have extra blankets and clothes on hand to layer up if necessary.
- Stock up on non-perishable foods, bottled water and necessary medications.