hurricane

Hurricane Eta strengthens to major Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 130 mph

Hurricane Eta is rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea. It is now a major Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 130 miles per hour.

The storm is and threatening to bring catastrophic wind damage, life-threatening storm surge, flash flooding, and landslides to Central America.

As of 4 p.m. EST, the National Hurricane Center said Eta had maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour and is traveling west-southwest at 9 miles per hour.

This makes Eta the strongest November Atlantic hurricane since Paloma in 2008.



Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 35 inches in isolated areas.

After landfall, it's quite unclear what Eta will do. The storm will undoubtedly weaken when it is over land, but the forecast models disagree on if it will continue west overland and fizzle out, or if it will turn north and enter the Gulf of Mexico where it could gain strength again.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used as a storm name because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there had been a storm that should have gotten a name but didn't.

Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending Nov. 30. And in 2005, the 28th named storm didn't form until the end of December.

Historic hurricane season prompts question: Can we run out of Tropical Storm names?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherrecordweather recordtropical stormoceanshurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE
Zeta causes over 400K power outages across NC
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages
Hurricane Warning in effect for Gulf Coast as Zeta closes in
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alamance Sheriff's Office responds after using pepper spray at march
How does ABC News make its Election Night projections?
Free food and other Election Day 2020 deals
Small plane that took off in NC crashes in NY, killing 3
LATEST: 14,707 more patients presumed to be recovered in NC
Where Trump stands on key 2020 issues
Where Joe Biden stands on key 2020 issues
Show More
President Trump stops in Fayetteville on Election Day Eve
Durham man arrested in child abuse, murder of 16-month-old girl
Salt Life founder charged in death of 18-year-old woman
Did rescued CA hiker stage Zion National Park disappearance?
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
More TOP STORIES News