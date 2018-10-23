WEATHER

Hurricane Willa hits Mexico; nor'easter will bring rain to the Triangle

EMBED </>More Videos

Hurricane Willa is expected to make landfall in Mexico sometime Tuesday.

Hurricane Willa swept onto Mexico's Pacific mainland with 120 mph (195 kph) winds Tuesday night, threatening a major resort area along with fishing villages and farms after roaring over an offshore penal colony.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said dangerous Category 3 storm hit near the town of Isla del Bosque in Sinaloa state. There were no early reports on damage.

Willa came ashore about 50 miles southeast of Mazatlan, a resort city that is home to high-rise hotels and about 500,000 people, including many U.S. and Canadian expatriates.

Alberto Hernandez, a hotel worker in Teacapan, close to where the storm made landfall, expressed confidence before it hit that the building would hold up. He and his son, who also works at the hotel, were staying on the job, though the rest of his family had left the area.

"We've had rain all day. There is nobody in the streets. Everything is closed," Hernandez said. "But not everyone wanted to leave, even though authorities made it clear that he who stays does so at his own peril."

A piece of energy from the remnants of Willa will move into the Gulf of Mexico and help spawn a new but non-tropical area of low pressure.

This new storm will strengthen as it moves up the East Coast late this week and become the first nor'easter of the season. Depending on the track of the storm, 1-2 inches of rain could fall over central North Carolina. And temperatures will be chilly - highs only in the low 50s on Friday will be 20 degrees below normal.

Cool, wet weekend ahead: A look at the 7-day forecast

Currently, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said parts of the Triangle would see up to 2" of rain, while parts of the Sandhills could see a bit more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherhurricanerainmexiconorth carolina newsnor'easterNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Wet End to the Week
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
More Weather
Top Stories
Wakefield High School student beaten during gym class gets apology letter
'It's just crazy:' Apex resident laments NCDOT's Ten Ten Road plan
It's Bo time! Wendell 1-year-old gets Bojangles-themed photo shoot
2 men charged in violent home invasion of retired Orange County couple
Follow the lotto: How Cumberland schools spend education lottery money
America to plunge in life expectancy rankings by 2040
Don't take that ballot selfie! State election officials say it's illegal
Woman saves husband's life, gives birth in the same week
Show More
Boy, 13, stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife
Ticket sales at 'lucky' store increase as jackpots soar
Durham parents raising money to replace broken, aging playground equipment
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Wake County 10-year-old gains national attention for his love of umpires
More News