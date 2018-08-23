WEATHER

Hurricane Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?

EMBED </>More Videos

Some scientists think low pressure associated with a hurricane could contribute to a volcanic eruption, but that theory hasn't yet been definitively proven. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, NOAA)

As Hurricane Lane closes in on Hawaii, some people are beginning to wonder how the storm will interact with Mount Kilauea, which had a series of dramatic, destructive eruptions earlier this year.

Storms like Lane bring with them low atmospheric pressure, which some scientists believe can contribute to a volcanic eruption. According to AccuWeather, though, nobody can say that with absolute certainty.

Volcanoes, though, could impact tropical systems. One study published in the American Geophysical Union journal suggested that volcanic ash and dust could contribute to the formation of lightning. Rainfall on a volcanic slope rich in fine ash deposits can also result in mudflows.
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldaccuweatherhurricanesevere weathervolcanoscienceHawaii
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Show More
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
More News