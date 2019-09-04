Hurricane Dorian strengthens as storm tracks toward North Carolina coast

RELATED: How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence and Matthew
The National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. update showed the hurricane is located about 150 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina. Maximum sustained winds are being clocked at 110 mph. The storm is moving 8 mph.
Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference Wednesday that an 85-year-old Columbus County man was the first storm-related death in North Carolina. Cooper said the man fell from a ladder as he was preparing his home for the storm.
11am update on Dorian hasn't changed much. Dorian will be very close to our coastline during the day and night on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/m4YOlP6RUG— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) September 4, 2019
WEATHER ALERTS
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Wake County. It also includes Harnett, Franklin, Johnston and extends south to Bladen and east to Lenoir and Pitt counties. Counties east of the Tropical Storm Warning are under a Hurricane Warning.
The difference in the warnings are the speed of sustained wind the included areas are expected to see. Click here for the full list of weather advisories.
The @NWSRaleigh issuing a Tropical Storm warning for our area for the next 36 hours. In the orange area you could see winds 39-57 mph. Please secure loose objects (patio furniture, garbage cans, etc.) A #Hurricane Warning is now in effect for the eastern part of the state. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/WxRTmZUGyj— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 4, 2019
The storm continues to pick up speed.
That's a good thing for North Carolina. It means the storm will be moving quickly by the time it gets to our shore.
TIMING
Dorian's eye is expected to push north, parallel with the Georgia coast by Thursday morning. Throughout the day Thursday, the storm will move off the coast of South Carolina.
All day Thursday, areas in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina will receive rain and wind from the storm.
By Friday morning, the eye of Dorian will likely be near Wilmington, North Carolina, and the storm will have weakened to Category 1 classification.
Dorian really picks up speed Friday, pushing through the North Carolina coast. It is expected to be well off to sea by Saturday morning.
Depending on the ultimate path of the storm, people in North Carolina could see between 1-10 inches of rain.
Here is the expected storm total rainfall across NC from #HurricaneDorian. Eastern portions of central NC will receive 4-8 inches from Thursday through midday Friday. This could result in flash flooding. From Raleigh westward, amounts will be around 2 inches or less. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/auIUVulXpt— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) September 4, 2019
POWER OUTAGES
Power outages are likely from Hurricane Dorian--although the extent of the outages are not yet known. Still, utility crews from Oklahoma are on their way to Raleigh to help.
The crews said they received help last week when they were struggling with outages, so they wanted to repay the good deed.
Cooper said Tuesday there will be a mandatory evacuation of all vulnerable coastal areas and two large shelters will be organized in the Triangle to help those displaced by Hurricane Dorian.
NHC said the risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force wind continues to increase along the coast of North Carolina.
Even weakened, the storm could bring heavy rain and strong wind to coastal regions all along the East Coast of the United States.
Coastal flooding and beach erosion is likely in North Carolina. The state could see between an inch and six inches of rain, depending on the ultimate track of the storm.
PREPARE FOR THE STORM
