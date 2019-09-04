Hurricane Dorian NC: Path tracks up North Carolina coast, projected to hit Thursday

RELATED: How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence and Matthew
The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update showed the hurricane is located about 95 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida--although effects from the storm are already reaching into North Carolina. Dorian has sustained wind of 105 mph and gusts up to 125 mph.
We’re started to see the effects of Hurricane Dorian here in Wrightsville Beach. The rain is coming in off the ocean and it’s starting to get breezy. #wrightsvillebeach #ncbeaches #hurricanedorian pic.twitter.com/EopJLvLtXb— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) September 4, 2019
The storm is finally picking up speed. It sat stationary over the Bahamas for several hours, but it is now moving north northwest at 8 mph, and the National Hurricane Center says it will continue to pick up speed.
Here's the 5am Wed Update from @NHC_Atlantic Still a Cat2 and headed North. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/GEsohpqHIh— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 4, 2019
That's a good thing for North Carolina. It means the storm will be moving quickly by the time it gets to our shore.
Dorian's eye is expected to push north, parallel with the Georgia coast by Thursday morning. Throughout the day Thursday, the storm will move off the coast of South Carolina.
All day Thursday, areas in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina will receive rain and wind from the storm.
By Friday morning, the eye of Dorian will likely be near Wilmington, North Carolina, and the storm will have weakened to Category 1 classification.
Dorian really picks up speed Friday, pushing through the North Carolina coast. It is expected to be well off to sea by Saturday morning.
Hurricane Watches and Warnings, as well as Flash Flood Warnings, are in effect for much of central and eastern North Carolina. Click here for the full list of weather advisories.
The #NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch for tomorrow and Friday for the eastern part of our viewing area. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/WZXzWkozgy— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 4, 2019
Power outages are likely from Hurricane Dorian--although the extent of the outages are not yet known. Still, utility crews from Oklahoma are on their way to Raleigh to help.
The crews said they received help last week when they were struggling with outages, so they wanted to repay the good deed.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday there will be a mandatory evacuation of all vulnerable coastal areas and says two large shelters will be organized in the Triangle to help those displaced by Hurricane Dorian.
NHC said the risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force wind continues to increase along the coast of North Carolina.
Expected impacts from Dorian Thursday and Thursday night. Stay safe! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/2KDT08WuFt— Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) September 3, 2019
Dorian is expected to continue moving Tuesday and will pick up speed into Wednesday and Thursday--moving up the East Coast from Florida to Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Even weakened, the storm could bring heavy rain and strong wind to coastal regions all along the East Coast of the United States.
Coastal flooding and beach erosion is likely in North Carolina. The state could see between an inch and six inches of rain, depending on the ultimate track of the storm.
