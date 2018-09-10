HURRICANE FLORENCE

Mandatory evacuations issued ahead of Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence strengthens, multiple counties are issuing mandatory evacuation orders for residents and visitors.

North Topsail Beach announced it will begin mandatory evacuation procedures Tuesday at 8 a.m.


East Carolina University is canceling classes that start after 12 p.m. Tuesday and there will be no more classes for the remainder of the week.

Dare County issued a mandatory evacuation order for all visitors and residents of Hatteras Island that will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m.

A mandatory evacuation order for those in other areas of Dare County goes into effect Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.

Brunswick County ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas or substandard or mobile homes, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
In the meantime, the U.S. Navy is sending nearly 30 of its Virginia-based ships out to sea.

Navy spokeswoman Alana Garas said the ships will disembark Monday from naval bases including the world's largest in Norfolk. The ships will head to portions of the Atlantic where they can avoid the storm.

Some ships will stay behind because they're undergoing maintenance and may be tied down with additional mooring and storm lines.

Meanwhile, naval bases near Virginia's coast are also sandbagging flood prone areas and topping off fuel generators.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have said Florence is expected to be an extremely dangerous storm by the time it nears the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life

HOW TO PREPARE FOR A HURRICANE
