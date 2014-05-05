Mostly Cloudy, Warmer Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 40s. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today with plenty of cloudy by the afternoon and highs near 70 in the Triangle but low 70s in the Sandhills.On Monday, a northeast flow will dominate and allow for cloudy and cooler conditions to prevail. Highs will be about 10 degrees below average - In the low 50s.Rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will be cloudy with highs still in the low 50s.Warmer air arrives on St. Patrick's Day (Wednesday) as temperatures soar to near 70. There will be a few showers overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Thursday afternoon and evening will feature a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm.Friday and Saturday (the first day of spring) will have below average temperatures and will gradually bring more sunshine.Enjoy your Saturday night!Robert Johnson