One more nice day before the rain arrives

One more nice day today with dry weather and mild temperatures.Highs will be in the middle 60s ahead of the cold front that will pass through late tonight into early tomorrow. Since we are ahead of the front, there will be more clouds around today and tonight.A surface low will ride along the frontal boundary bringing a batch of rain through the area later tonight into tomorrow.The storm system will move off to the east of central North Carolina by afternoon bringing an end to the rain. As the storm moves away the front is expected to move just south of central North Carolina and stall Saturday night.Temperatures will start mild in the lower 50s, but will fall into the 40s by the end of the day Saturday as the cold air funnels in from the north.Another storm moving out of the Rockies tomorrow morning will move along the stalled front to the south. This will bring another round of rain to central North Carolina mostly Sunday night into Monday.Once this second storm system moves off to the east Monday afternoon lingering moisture along and to the north of the front will maintain clouds and could still cause spotty light rain and drizzle.A third storm system forming along or near the Texas coast early next week will move northeast and this system will bring another chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A stalled frontal boundary across the Carolinas oriented northeast to southwest is expected to keep central North Carolina in wet and unsettled weather for Thursday and perhaps Friday as well.Have a great day!Steve Stewart