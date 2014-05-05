Periods of Rain, Cooler This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday it was sunny with highs in the 60s. Today? Cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.Expect another night with temperatures around 40 degrees with some drizzle. Tomorrow will be cloudy with rain arriving by the afternoon and becoming more widespread during the evening. Rain will persist overnight into early Friday. Both Friday and Saturday will be a cold day with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees.More rain arrives late Friday into Saturday with the potential for icing issues for areas northwest of the Triangle.Most of Valentine's Day and President's Day will be dry with plenty of clouds.Another chance of rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday. Come Tuesday, temperatures will be closer to average then we'll see more sunshine for Wednesday.Be Well & Stay Safe,Robert Johnson