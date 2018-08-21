Power outages reported: Here's what you need to do

Duke Power is reporting several outages in our area.
Your power just went out. What do you do after you contacted the power company?
First: Unplug all of your appliances and leave a light turned on, this prevents a possible power surge from ruining your electronics.
Second: If your home is without heat your plumbing could become frozen. To prevent this let a trickle of water stream from your faucets.
Third: If you own a generator use it safely and never operate it inside. Plug your appliances directly into the generator, do not directly connect your generator to your home.
Fourth: If you think this will be a prolonged shortage you may want to relocate to a shelter if you feel you can get there safely.
Fifth: If you lose your heat you can use a regular wood stove or fireplace to stay warm but DO NOT USE kerosene heaters, BBQs, grills or any outdoor type heater inside.
Sixth: Keep your refrigerated foods fresh by limiting the number of times you open the refrigerator. To keep food fresh longer fill the refrigerator with frozen water.
Seventh: Stay on top of the latest developments by downloading the ABC11 news and weather apps. (Tip: You can conserve your phone battery's life by turning off unnecessary apps and by dimming your screen's brightness.)
