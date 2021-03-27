Strong, quick-moving thunderstorm triggers multiple Tornado Warnings in central NC

The tornado warning has expired. That same storm is now under a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Nash, southern Edgecombe, and Wilson county until 6:45pm. This storm is moving east at 30mph. It could produce small hail, and up to 60mph winds. pic.twitter.com/VeywfuwQQ4 — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) March 27, 2021

A strong and quick-moving storm triggered multiple Tornado Warnings in eight counties across central North Carolina on Saturday evening.From around 4:40 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tornado warnings were in effect for many central North Carolina counties including: Wake, Johnston, Wilson, Wayne, Nash, Lee, Harnett and Moore counties.If you live in central North Carolina weren't under a Tornado Warning, you were at least under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 p.m. The main threat for these regions are damaging winds and large hail.After 8 p.m., Meteorologist Robert Johnson said to expect a warm and cloudy night with patchy fog developing -- but not as heavy as this morning.As a potent low-pressure system passes through the Northeast Sunday, a cold front tied to the system will sweep across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Sunday night into Monday. This is expected to bring another round of rain and gusty thunderstorms. Around the Triangle, damaging winds will be a possible threat.