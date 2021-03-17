Weather

Risk for damaging wind, severe storms increased to level 4 of 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A warmer and relatively clear Wednesday will give way to a potentially dangerous Thursday.

To get the latest weather alerts sent straight to your phone, download the ABC11 app

Severe weather moving through the Deep South on Wednesday is expected to arrive in central North Carolina on Thursday afternoon.

New weather models caused the National Weather Service to increase our risk for severe weather from enhanced to moderate, which is a four out of five risk level.



The exact timing of the storms remains in flux, but the First Alert Team said the latest information suggests the bulk of the storms will arrive mid afternoon and be gone by the early evening.

Damaging straight line winds are the biggest threat with this system. However, heavy downpours could also cause localized flooding. There is also a small chance for some hail or even an isolated tornado.

First Alert to Severe Weather: Tornado Safety



EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 is first alerting you ahead of severe weather season. First Alert Meteorologist Brittany Bell has tips on how to stay safe during a tornado.



One thing to keep an eye out for happens Thursday morning. That's when we could see some scattered showers ahead of the arrival of the severe storms.

The presence of Thursday morning showers would be a good sign, according to ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker. He said showers in the morning would help stabilize the atmosphere, which in turn could reduce the severity of the storms when they arrive later in the day.



GMA's Ginger Zee joins the First Alert Team for Severe Weather townhall
EMBED More News Videos

Have questions about the severe weather North Carolina experiences? Well, the First Alert Weather team has you covered.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamchapel hillfayettevilleweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Group 4 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
WCPSS board to vote next week on 6-12th graders' return to classroom
Lt. Gov. launches website to report 'indoctrination' in NC schools
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
Biden: Gov. Cuomo should resign if allegations confirmed
'New normal:' How the pandemic changed our daily language
Show More
2 killed in fireworks explosion in SoCal neighborhood
COVID-19 vaccinations boost travel confidence, RDU survey says
Latino organizations mobilize to educate, encourage amid vaccination gap
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
Hundreds of seasonal summer jobs available in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News