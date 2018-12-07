WEATHER

Snow forecast: 6 or more inches could fall between Saturday and Monday

Areas near the Virginia border and west of RDU could get quite a bit of snow but that could change.

By and Chris Hohmann
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Any plans you have for the next 24 hours are safe, because that wintry weather we've all been anticipating won't roll in until Saturday evening.

It's now looking like snow will develop Saturday evening and spread north overnight.

South and east of Raleigh will likely see more rain than anything else. That rain could be quite heavy, totaling more than 2 inches.

Most of Wake County could see 1-3 inches of snow, Durham County could see 3-6 inches, and Orange County could see as much as 8 inches.

Areas along and north of I-85 could see 4 to 8 inches of snow by Monday morning.



Those totals and the specific locations of where the snow, wintry mix and rain will fall will likely change as we get closer to Saturday night.

There is now a Winter Storm Watch in effect until 7 p.m. Monday for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Orange, Person, Randolph, and Stanly counties.

How common are early December snows in the Triangle? Chris Hohmann has the details.



The RDU area will be the battleground, where the all snow, mix, rain lines will set up, so forecasting amounts will be a nightmare and nearly impossible at this time, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said.

"It's quite possible northwest parts of the Triangle (Hillsborough, etc) see heavy snow through much of Sunday, while eastern and southern Wake sees a transition to mostly rain," Hohmann said. "Forecasting this line is very difficult, even 12-14 hours out. It's possible the Triangle turns to all rain later Sunday, or even stays all snow. It seems at least parts of the region will turn to rain, considering climatology and the earliness of the season."

Precipitation should transition back to a mix or snow on Monday, but additional amounts look light.

Meanwhile, businesses in the area are getting prepared for the storm.


