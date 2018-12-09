Folks in Sanford are taking it easy this morning. US-1 though plowed, is still slick. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/kzqzqI6KMe— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 9, 2018
Before winter has officially started (winter officially starts Dec. 21), many areas in North Carolina have already exceeded their average snowfall for the entire winter season.
4 p.m.
Triangle: Rain, wintry mix in Durham
North of RDU: Wintry mix, snow near Roxboro
South of RDU: Rain
6 p.m.
Triangle: Rain
North of RDU: Wintry Mix
South of RDU: May see a break from precipitation
Monday 7:30 a.m.
Triangle: Light wintry mix
North of RDU: Snow near Greensboro
South of RDU: Rain
School Closings
Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools, and Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools are closed on Monday. A full list can be found here.
Traffic
The snow is causing significant problems on the roads. Check the traffic map here.
"Enjoy the beauty, but respect the danger," Governor Roy Cooper said during a news conference Sunday morning. He said there have been more than 500 wrecks in the state since midnight.
GoTriangle, GoCary, GoDurham, and Chapel Hill Transit have suspended all service for the rest of the day.
GoRaleigh resumed service on primary streets at noon. Check goraleigh.org for more information.
Durham police responded to more than 20 weather-related crashes between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Additionally, officers have responded to more than 25 calls to assist stranded motorists. No injuries have been reported.
Currently, Duke Street is closed in both directions between Leon Avenue and Murray Avenue. There are also power outages at the intersections of Chapel Hill Road/Anderson Street and Chapel Hill Road/Lakewood Avenue. Power is also out on Garrett Road.
TREE DOWN! This is on Six Forks near Barrett. Police say there was a power line down but that has been removed. Now the tree is the only issue. The road is CLOSED here. @kimdeanerabc11 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/v94QsZOITZ— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) December 9, 2018
Current situation on i-85 in Durham @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/SlWe4FZkG9— Jeremy Adkins (@SpartanPhotog) December 9, 2018
How bad is it out here in these streets? That’s a snowplow getting pulled out of the accumulated powder on Highway 49! We spotted it on our way into the western side of Person County. As expected, lots of snow on the roads here now. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/n5KoKT2iuj— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) December 9, 2018
Lots of trouble spots in Lee County near Sanford. This car looks like it hit a slick spot and ran off the road. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Esck7yludR— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 9, 2018
The winter storm has caused hundreds of businesses to close. Check the full list here.
Crabtree Valley Mall is closing at 3 p.m. Restaurant and anchor store hours may vary.
Flights canceled
More than 100 flights into and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport were canceled Sunday morning.
Southwest has canceled all flights; American Airlines has canceled all regional operations.
Power outages
More than 206,000 people are without power across North Carolina, according to NCDOT officials.
More than 26,000 of those are in Wake County.
