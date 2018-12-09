WEATHER

NC snow: Winter weather brings significant snowfall to Raleigh-Durham region

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The snow we've been expecting all week arrived in the Triangle overnight.



Before winter has officially started (winter officially starts Dec. 21), many areas in North Carolina have already exceeded their average snowfall for the entire winter season.

The latest timeline of the storm


4 p.m.
Triangle: Rain, wintry mix in Durham
North of RDU: Wintry mix, snow near Roxboro
South of RDU: Rain

6 p.m.
Triangle: Rain
North of RDU: Wintry Mix
South of RDU: May see a break from precipitation

Monday 7:30 a.m.
Triangle: Light wintry mix
North of RDU: Snow near Greensboro
South of RDU: Rain


School Closings

Click here to see a full list of school closings.

Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools, and Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools are closed on Monday. A full list can be found here.

Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app

Video: Snow, wintry mix pushes through central North Carolina (1 of 7)

NC snow: The latest on snow totals and the storm's timeline

Traffic

The snow is causing significant problems on the roads. Check the traffic map here.

"Enjoy the beauty, but respect the danger," Governor Roy Cooper said during a news conference Sunday morning. He said there have been more than 500 wrecks in the state since midnight.

GoTriangle, GoCary, GoDurham, and Chapel Hill Transit have suspended all service for the rest of the day.

GoRaleigh resumed service on primary streets at noon. Check goraleigh.org for more information.

Durham police responded to more than 20 weather-related crashes between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Additionally, officers have responded to more than 25 calls to assist stranded motorists. No injuries have been reported.

Currently, Duke Street is closed in both directions between Leon Avenue and Murray Avenue. There are also power outages at the intersections of Chapel Hill Road/Anderson Street and Chapel Hill Road/Lakewood Avenue. Power is also out on Garrett Road.

Business closings

The winter storm has caused hundreds of businesses to close. Check the full list here.

Crabtree Valley Mall is closing at 3 p.m. Restaurant and anchor store hours may vary.

Flights canceled

More than 100 flights into and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport were canceled Sunday morning.

Southwest has canceled all flights; American Airlines has canceled all regional operations.

Check flights here.

Power outages

More than 206,000 people are without power across North Carolina, according to NCDOT officials.

More than 26,000 of those are in Wake County.

VIEW THE OUTAGE MAP BELOW.

