NC snow forecast: Winter weather arrives bringing heavy snow to some parts of Raleigh-Durham

NC snow weather forecast: How much snow is Raleigh-Durham going to get?

By and Chris Hohmann
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Messy and very dangerous travel conditions will be in place Sunday with a wintry mix across the Triangle.

Snow will fall heavily at times this morning before mixing with and changing to sleet and rain.

Precipitation will remain all snow to the north and west of Raleigh where temperatures will be a bit colder. Some roads will be impassable, especially heading west from the city.

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watches and Warnings

Sunday afternoon

Warmer air aloft will change the snow over to sleet and rain around Raleigh heading into the late morning and afternoon hours, with a plain chilly rain to the south and east.

Heavy snow will continue west and north of the Triangle through the afternoon.

Snowfall totals

Storm total snow and sleet is expected to end up around 3-6 inches in Raleigh, with some slightly higher totals towards Chapel Hill and Durham.

8-12 inches toward Roxboro and an inch or so for the northern counties near and east of Interstate 95.

There will be a foot or more of snow west of the Triangle toward the mountains where the cold air will be more entrenched.
How you should prepare for winter weather before a storm hit

