Snow totals: Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'

Before winter has officially started (winter officially starts Dec. 21), many areas in North Carolina have already exceeded their average snowfall for the entire winter season.
RDU averages just under 7 inches of snow per season. RDU averages 0.6 inches of snow in December.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, RDU had received 7 inches of snow on Sunday.
"We've had our entire winter average in one day," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.
The December snow storm is not over, but snowfall amounts are already adding up.
As of 10:30 a.m. some areas in the ABC11 viewing area have seen as much as 9 inches of snow accumulation.
Orange County, Wake Forest, Franklin County, Alamance County, and Granville County have seen around 8 inches so far.
Downtown Raleigh recorded 5.5 inches of snow, and Johnston County recorded between 1-3 inches.
Those snow totals may make you think we're now done for the winter, but Big Weather warns that is probably not the case.
"This is typically a snow that we'd see...in January and February. We're just getting this one early this year. But I don't think we're done by any means. I still think we have winter to go through."
NCDOT is out in force treating major roads, but they remain slick and potentially dangerous. Secondary roads are even more dangerous.
That means you should avoid leaving your house, if possible.
Orange County Public Schools already announced it will not have classes Monday. Other school closings will be reported here, when they are announced.
