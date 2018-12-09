RALEIGH (WTVD) --The snow we've been expecting all week arrived in the Triangle overnight.
Our meteorologists say the storm could still change paths but this is the latest timeline for wintry weather in our area.
7 a.m.
Triangle: Wintry mix pushes in
South of RDU: Rain
North of RDU: Snow
12 p.m.
Triangle: Rain
South of Durham: Rain
North of RDU: Wintry mix near Roxboro areas, snow near Virginia
6 p.m.
Triangle: Rain
North of RDU: Wintry Mix
South of RDU: May see a break from precipitation
Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app
As of 7 a.m., the NWS Raleigh measured 4.2 inches on NC State's campus.
Traffic
The snow is causing significant problems on the roads. Check the traffic map here.
GoTriangle, GoRaleigh, GoCary, and GoDurham have suspended all services until noon.
We’be seen at least 6 cars ditched after spinning out on I-85 headed to Hillsborough. Plows are on patrol but most roads are still snow covered. Don’t drive this morning! More on @ABC11_WTVD live from #BreakingNews One, ahead. pic.twitter.com/gDstELZW9v— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) December 9, 2018
Business closings
NOW: Crews are putting salt and sand down in Fayetteville. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/9fTys2YyUP— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) December 9, 2018
The winter storm has caused hundreds of businesses to close. Check the full list here.
Flights canceled
Dozens of flights into and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport were canceled Sunday morning. Check flights here.
Power outages
More than 98,485 people are without power across North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.
More than 10,000 of those are in Wake County.
VIEW THE OUTAGE MAP BELOW.