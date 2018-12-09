WEATHER

Snow in NC: Timeline of snow storm pushing through Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The snow we've been expecting all week arrived in the Triangle overnight.

Our meteorologists say the storm could still change paths but this is the latest timeline for wintry weather in our area.

The latest timeline of the storm

7 a.m.

Triangle: Wintry mix pushes in

South of RDU: Rain

North of RDU: Snow

12 p.m.

Triangle: Rain

South of Durham: Rain

North of RDU: Wintry mix near Roxboro areas, snow near Virginia

6 p.m.

Triangle: Rain

North of RDU: Wintry Mix

South of RDU: May see a break from precipitation

As of 7 a.m., the NWS Raleigh measured 4.2 inches on NC State's campus.

Traffic

The snow is causing significant problems on the roads. Check the traffic map here.

GoTriangle, GoRaleigh, GoCary, and GoDurham have suspended all services until noon.

Business closings

The winter storm has caused hundreds of businesses to close. Check the full list here.

Flights canceled

Dozens of flights into and out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport were canceled Sunday morning. Check flights here.
Power outages

More than 98,485 people are without power across North Carolina, according to Duke Energy.

More than 10,000 of those are in Wake County.

VIEW THE OUTAGE MAP BELOW.

