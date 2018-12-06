WEATHER

Snow forecast: Areas west of RDU could see 6 inches or more

By and Chris Hohmann
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
If you have any plans for the next two days, the weather will be fine. But beginning Saturday evening, watch out for the winter storm.

It's now looking like snow will develop Saturday evening and overnight and spread north, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann said Thursday afternoon.

Don't get too excited -- it will be mostly rain south and east of Raleigh, and the rain could be heavy, maybe more than 2 inches.

But areas near the Virginia border and west of RDU could get quite a bit of snow, and amounts could be impressive. Areas along and north of I-85 could see 4 to 8 inches of snow by Monday morning.



There is now a Winter Storm Watch in effect for late Saturday-Sunday for Durham, Orange, Granville, Person, and Alamance counties.

RELATED: Temperature drops can reduce the pressure in your tires

The RDU area will be the battleground, where the all snow, mix, rain lines will set up, so forecasting amounts will be a nightmare and nearly impossible at this time, Hohmann said.

"It's quite possible northwest parts of the Triangle (Hillsborough, etc) see heavy snow through much of Sunday, while eastern and southern Wake sees a transition to mostly rain," Hohmann said. "Forecasting this line is very difficult, even 12-14 hours out. It's possible the Triangle turns to all rain later Sunday, or even stays all snow. It seems at least parts of the region will turn to rain, considering climatology and the earliness of the season."

Precipitation should transition back to a mix or snow on Monday, but additional amounts look light.

NCDOT crews have started to prep brine for the central parts of the state.



Ahead of the potential storm, NCDOT crews started to prep brine for the central parts of the state.

Officials said they hope to have 10,000 gallons stored by the end of the day Wednesday.

The NCDOT isn't concerned about wet weather ruining brining efforts.



"You have to have a certain amount of moisture to activate the brine," said Jason Dunigan, a Wake County maintenance engineer for the NCDOT. "Brine is going to dry on the pavement after we sprayed, it's got to get wet before it activates so I'm not really worried about that."

In Wake County, crews will spray about 120,000 gallons of brine during the next few days.

Ashley Pilkington with Durham County NCDOT said crews will be treating I-40, I-85, and NC 147 throughout the day.

Whatever happens this weekend, officials said you should start to prepare for this winter season.

