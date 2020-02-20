NC weather: Snow forecast brings Winter Storm Warning to parts of North Carolina

The @NWSRaleigh issues a Winter Storm Warning for part of our area and extends Winter Weather Advisory into the Sandhills until Friday morning. #whileyouweresleeping #NCwx pic.twitter.com/TELX4PdxJI— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) February 20, 2020
The warning is in effect for Franklin, Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson, Wayne, Vance, Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties from 10 a.m. Thursday until Friday at 7 a.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory including Alamance, Anson, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Johnston, Lee, Mecklenburg (VA), Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, and Wake counties until Friday at 7 a.m.
TIMELINE
Rain showers will begin around 11 a.m. in the Sandhills and be moving north and from west to east Thursday.
Rain will spread and be more prevalent in most of the ABC11 viewing area by 1 or 2 p.m.
Temperatures will also be dropping to near freezing Thursday afternoon. Due to evaporational cooling, it could snow before our temperature drops to 32 degrees.
Between 3 and 5 p.m., expect the rain to transition to mixed precipitation. Then around 8 p.m. the majority of precipitation will be snow.
By 11 p.m., the bulk of the snow is shifting east and out of here. Cold air pours in behind it though, and raised surfaces may slick up.
Temperatures will remain below freezing Thursday night and Friday morning. Friday's sun should warm temperatures above freezing by noon, and up to around 40 in the afternoon.
Many school systems have already announced they will be closed or release early Thursday.
Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging the public to prepare. He is scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m.
"Predictions are changing quickly, so I urge everyone to be prepared and continue to monitor their local forecast. Now is the time to prepare while the roads are drivable. If snow falls, roads and bridges can quickly become dangerous, so be careful," Cooper said Wednesday.
SNOWFALL FORECAST
The ABC11 First Alert Weather Team expects our area to get anywhere from a dusting to 4 inches. The exact amount you see depends heavily on where you are located.
The heaviest snowfall amounts will happen north and to the east. Areas like Nash, Halifax, Edgecombe, and Northampton counties could get between 2 and 4 inches.
Wake, Durham, Orange, Johnston, and Chatham counties should expect between 1 and 3 inches. With areas to the south, like Cumberland Hoke, Moore, and Sampson counties getting less than an inch.
Another thing to remember is that our ground temperature is warmer than average. That means the snow that does fall will struggle to stick around and accumulate.
Ground temperatures are currently in the upper 40s to upper 50s across our area. That combined with road preparations by NCDOT means the majority of roads should be in passable condition.
However, if you must drive during this event or Friday morning, please remain cautious. Slick spots are inevitable and are more likely the farther east and north you are traveling.
