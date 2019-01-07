RALEIGH --Anyone else waking up to a snowflake icon on your weather app?
Cue the ominous music...
Well, before that snowflake flies, you should be ready for roller coaster temperatures this week.
Temperatures will be in the 50s on Monday, 60s Tuesday, 40s on Wednesday, and morning lows into the 20s by the end of the week.
As Big weather's grandma would say: "That's cold-catchin' weather."
And it's that cold air during the late week that will cause problems.
An area of low pressure will form along the gulf coast and move into the Carolinas this weekend, bringing the chance for rain.
As it runs into cold air, some of that moisture could fall as snow.
At this point, there are still so many questions: What will the track of the low be? How deep will the cold air be? How much moisture is headed our way?
And for those questions, we just don't have answers, yet.
Over the next few days, we'll look for more consistency in the models and that will give us more confidence in the forecast.
In the realm of snow forecasting for our area, we are in the first stage.
This is where we are when it comes to the chances for #snow on the coming weekend. It's possible is the current category. We are not in the "likely" category ATTM regardless of what your phone says... #SNOMG pic.twitter.com/XnWxcjsA70— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) January 7, 2019
Will it snow? It's possible. Am I sure? Nope.