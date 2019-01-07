WEATHER

Cooler Today

The passage of a cold front overnight has ushered in a cooler air mass for today.

Despite periods of sunshine, the temperature will stay seasonal in the lower 50s.

A storm system passing by well to the north of central North Carolina tonight will bring us plenty of clouds. An isolated rain shower could happen in spots, but most places will stay dry. Temperatures will not fall below the 40s tonight.

That system will pull warmer air back into our region and with clouds and some sunshine and tomorrow's readings will rebound into the 60s.

The storm's associated cold front will cross the area early Wednesday with clouds and sun and a chilly wind as temperatures return back to normal levels with highest readings Wednesday afternoon within a few degrees of 50.

Colder Canadian air will follow Wednesday night and Thursday with lows in the 20s followed by highs in the lower 40s on Thursday despite some sunshine.

Clouds will increase on Friday as an upper-level disturbance moves in from the west. There is a chance of rain, or possibly a wintry mix, in our region over the weekend.

Have a great week!

