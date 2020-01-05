Chilly Tonight

Pretty tranquil conditions in the short term tonight into tomorrow for central NC. High pressure centered to our southwest along the central Gulf Coast will provide a clear sky and light winds tonight. This high will slide eastward tomorrow and promote a dry day with plenty of sunshine and a light westerly flow giving us a milder afternoon for Monday relative to this afternoon. --Clouds should increase from west to east tomorrow night out ahead of a weak low moving across the TN Valley. By early Tuesday morning, the low will be centered in E TN and far western NC. While we stay dry tomorrow night, some moisture will get into far western NC by late tomorrow night bringing the higher ground some light snowfall or mixed precipitation.This quick-moving and moisture starved low will move ENE on Tuesday and will likely skirt by just to our north during the day on Tuesday along the VA/NC border. The low then begins to deepen Tuesday night as it turns northward and heads up the Eastern Seaboard away from our region. Given the low track on Tuesday, we are likely to just see a little rain during the afternoon as the steadier precip. shield of some rain and wet snow is likely to pass to our north across much of VA. Rain amounts Tues. afternoon for most of the area appear to be 0.20 inches or less at this point. We should then dry out and clear out quickly Tuesday evening/night as the flow goes W to NW and drier air moves into the region in the wake of the low center as it begins to deepen and turn northward up the East Coast.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart