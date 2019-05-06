Sunny weather returns to Raleigh

Sunday's storm system is moving away and now an area of high pressure will take control of our weather for the next couple of days.Any lingering cloudiness early this morning will give way to a sunnier afternoon with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s.The quiet trend to our weather will continue Tuesday as it turns out to be a bit warmer under the influence of a steady southwesterly wind.By Wednesday, a cold front will move southward through the mid-Atlantic, before stalling across southern Virginia by late in the day Wednesday.This could bring some spotty showers and thunderstorms back to the region, mainly north of the Triangle closer to the front.The front retreats northward on Thursday, prompting a warmer, drier day for the Triangle.However, another cold front will push its way slowly across the region on Friday bringing with it a good chance for showers and thunderstorms both Friday and Friday night.This front will stall out across southern North Carolina and this boundary will remain a focal point for unsettled weather and storminess throughout next weekend.Have a nice Monday!Ads