Weather

Sunny weather returns to Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

Sunday's storm system is moving away and now an area of high pressure will take control of our weather for the next couple of days.

Any lingering cloudiness early this morning will give way to a sunnier afternoon with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s.

The quiet trend to our weather will continue Tuesday as it turns out to be a bit warmer under the influence of a steady southwesterly wind.

By Wednesday, a cold front will move southward through the mid-Atlantic, before stalling across southern Virginia by late in the day Wednesday.

This could bring some spotty showers and thunderstorms back to the region, mainly north of the Triangle closer to the front.

The front retreats northward on Thursday, prompting a warmer, drier day for the Triangle.

However, another cold front will push its way slowly across the region on Friday bringing with it a good chance for showers and thunderstorms both Friday and Friday night.

This front will stall out across southern North Carolina and this boundary will remain a focal point for unsettled weather and storminess throughout next weekend.

Have a nice Monday!
Ads
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men shot outside Raleigh sweepstakes parlor
Deputies arrest man accused of robbing, killing 78-year-old NC woman
Police officer shot, killed during traffic stop in Mooresville
UNCC student who tackled gunman to be buried with full military honors
Raleigh police searching for witnesses after body found in car
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by men in truck: Police
Show More
Another body found at Illinois factory; death toll reaches 3
Fire destroys former Harnett County school
Passenger video shows escape from Florida plane in river
Don Cherry slams Hurricanes fans in latest rant
2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled
More TOP STORIES News