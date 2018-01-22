The latest info on school makeup days

DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS

WAKE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SCHOOLS

MOORE COUNTY SCHOOLS

NASH COUNTY-ROCKY MOUNT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Snow days are fun. Snow makeup days, not so much for students.With all the wintry weather in January, school systems are trying to figure out when to best make up those missed days of instruction.Durham Public Schools hasn't yet decided when the missed days from this week will be made up.DPS spokesman Williams Sudderth told ABC11 that they'll announce them "when they can."Durham has announced makeup dates for the earlier snowstorm a couple weeks ago. A missed day January 5 will be made up February 19, Presidents Day.Durham also says that because of the inclement weather, the Magnet and CTE Pathway Application deadline and assistance have been extended. Application assistance events have been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The magnet application period will now end on Friday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m.Traditional - January 18th - eliminate 2 early release on 1/31 and 3/14 and January 19th - eliminate 2 early release - 4/18 and 5/9Year-Round - January 18th - eliminate 2 early release on 1/31 and 3/14 and January 19th - eliminate 2 early release - 4/18 and 5/9CMA - January 18th - eliminate 2 early release on 1/31 and 3/14 and January 19th - eliminate 2 early release - 4/18 and 5/9MCHS - January 18th - eliminate 2 early release on 1/31 and 3/14 and January 19th - eliminate 2 early release - 4/18 and 5/9HSNT - January 18th - eliminate 2 early release on 1/31 and 3/14 and January 19th - eliminate 2 early release - 4/18 and 5/9ECHS - January 18th - eliminate 2 early release on 1/31 and 3/14 and January 19th - eliminate 2 early release - 4/18 and 5/9Wake County Schools has makeup days planned as follows:Weather Makeup Days for Thursday, Jan. 4 are as follows:Traditional-Calendar Schools: Monday, Jan. 22Modified-Calendar Schools: Monday, Feb. 19Wake Young Men's and Women's Leadership Academies: Monday, Feb. 19Wake STEM Early College: Monday, Feb. 19Vernon Malone Career and College Academy, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: Friday, March 9Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, Jan. 20Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, Jan. 20Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, Jan. 20Year-Round, Track 4, Barwell Road Elementary and Walnut Creek Elementary: Not in session, so no make-up day is requiredWeather Make-up Days for Friday, January 5 are as follows:Traditional-Calendar Schools: Monday, February 19Modified-Calendar Schools: Monday, March 12Leadership Academies: Monday, April 2Wake STEM Early College: Tuesday, April 3Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: Thursday, March 29Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, April 7Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, April 7Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, April 7Year-Round, Track 4, Barwell Road Elementary, and Walnut Creek Elementary: Not in session, so no make-up day is requiredWeather make-up days for Wednesday, January 17 are as follows:Traditional-Calendar Schools: Thursday, March 29Modified-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.Leadership Academies: No make-up day is required.Wake STEM Early College: Monday, April 2Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: Friday, April 13Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, April 14Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, April 14Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, April 14Year-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is required.Barwell Road Elementary, and Walnut Creek Elementary: Tuesday, April 17Weather make-up days for Thursday, January 18 are as follows:Traditional-Calendar Schools: Monday, June 11Modified-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.Leadership Academies: No make-up day is required.Wake STEM Early College: No make-up day is required.Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: No make-up day is required.Year-Round, Track 1: To Be DeterminedYear-Round, Track 2: To Be DeterminedYear-Round, Track 3: To Be DeterminedYear-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is requiredBarwell Road Elementary and Walnut Creek Elementary: Monday, April 16Weather make-up days for Friday, January 19 are as follows:Traditional-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.Modified-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.Leadership Academies: No make-up day is required.Wake STEM Early College: No make-up day is required.Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: No make-up day is required.Year-Round, Track 1: No make-up day is required.Year-Round, Track 2: No make-up day is required.Year-Round, Track 3: No make-up day is required.Year-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is requiredBarwell Road Elementary, and Walnut Creek Elementary: No make-up day is required.Traditional calendar students will make up January 17, 2018, inclement weather day on Monday, January 22.January 22, 2018, was originally a traditional calendar teacher workday. January 22, 2018, will now be a regular school day.Revised schedules for testing at the high schools will be announced by each school's principal in a separate communication.Parents and students are reminded that Monday will remain an Early Release Day for all students with a mandatory teacher work day on Tuesday, January 23. The Superintendent will request board approval of February 19th and 20th as make-up days at the next Board of Education meeting. Secondary students will be informed of the adjustments to the exam schedule by their administrators.We'll announce makeup days for other school systems here as that information becomes available.