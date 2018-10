As Tropical Storm Michael continues to move through North Carolina , heavy storms are already beginning to cause thousands of power outages across the state.As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Duke Energy has reported a total of 105,944 outages.Duke Energy projects Hurricane Michael could cause 300,000 to 500,000 power outages in North Carolina and South Carolina this week , based on the storm's current forecasted track.Officials said complete power restoration from a storm of this magnitude could take several days.