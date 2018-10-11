WEATHER

Thousands of power outages reported across NC as Tropical Storm Michael pushes through

EMBED </>More Videos

As Michael continues to move through NC, heavy storms are already beginning to cause power outages across the state.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
As Tropical Storm Michael continues to move through North Carolina, heavy storms are already beginning to cause thousands of power outages across the state.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Duke Energy has reported a total of 105,944 outages.



Duke Energy projects Hurricane Michael could cause 300,000 to 500,000 power outages in North Carolina and South Carolina this week, based on the storm's current forecasted track.

Officials said complete power restoration from a storm of this magnitude could take several days.

Related:
Power outages reported: Here's what you need to do
Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpower outagehurricane michaelduke energyNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Live coverage: Michael could drop 4 inches of rain on the Triangle
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael could cause more than 300,000 outages in Carolinas
More Weather
Top Stories
Live coverage: Michael could drop 4 inches of rain on the Triangle
VIDEO: Raccoon escapes rising floodwater near Crabtree Creek
VIDEO: Aerials show devastation in Mexico Beach, FL
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
Man involved in Raleigh shootings now charged with stealing guns from cars
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Facebook unveils 'Came Out' feature for National Coming Out Day
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
Show More
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Arlines cancel flights out of RDU ahead of Michael
VIDEO: Flooding in Boone as Tropical Storm Michael moves through NC
Hurricane Michael could cause more than 300,000 outages in Carolinas
'Unimaginable destruction': 2 dead after Hurricane Michael slams Florida, Georgia
More News