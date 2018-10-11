RALEIGH (WTVD) --As Tropical Storm Michael continues to move through North Carolina, heavy storms are already beginning to cause thousands of power outages across the state.
As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Duke Energy has reported a total of 105,944 outages.
Duke Energy projects Hurricane Michael could cause 300,000 to 500,000 power outages in North Carolina and South Carolina this week, based on the storm's current forecasted track.
Officials said complete power restoration from a storm of this magnitude could take several days.
