TORNADO

Today marks anniversary of North Carolina tornado outbreak in 2011 that killed 24

Today marks the anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak in 2011. (WTVD)

April 16 marks the anniversary of a tornado outbreak in North Carolina that left 24 people dead.

Thirty confirmed tornadoes hit the state on this day in 2011, according to NC State archives.

Nine of those tornadoes happened in the National Weather Servies Raleigh County Warning Area.

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Significant damage reported around Greensboro after tornado hits

There were a total of 304 injuries reported in central North Carolina.

The total structural damage in central North Carolina was estimated at $328,610,000.
