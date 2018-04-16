April 16 marks the anniversary of a tornado outbreak in North Carolina that left 24 people dead.
Thirty confirmed tornadoes hit the state on this day in 2011, according to NC State archives.
Nine of those tornadoes happened in the National Weather Servies Raleigh County Warning Area.
There were a total of 304 injuries reported in central North Carolina.
The total structural damage in central North Carolina was estimated at $328,610,000.
