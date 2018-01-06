WEATHER

Triangle Breaks Freezing Streak Record

By
This afternoon around 5 p.m. RDU broke the record for most consecutive days at or below freezing.

The previous record was 159 hours set back in 1982 between January 10-15. So far we've spent over 160 hours at or below freezing and we could add even more to this total tomorrow. Right now we're only forecasting a high of 32 degrees at RDU.

Our last day above freezing was December 31st at 1:35 a.m. Multiple rounds of arctic air have lead to near record cold across central North Carolina and the northeast since the start of the new year.

If you're tired of the cold, relief is on the way. Temperatures next week will warm to the 50s and 60s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Cooler Air by Tomorrow
NC beach homes 'doomed' due to climate change, professor says
Heavy rains cause water rescues, road closures in Raleigh
Heavy rains cause flash flooding in New York, Pennsylvania
More Weather
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News