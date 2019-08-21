Weather

Tropical Storm Chantal forms in the Atlantic

By
We're approaching the peak of hurricane season and the tropics are starting to heat up.

Tropical Storm Chantal formed far out in the Atlantic Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph on Wednesday. Chantal was moving eastward at about 22 mph.

Chantal will weaken to a tropical depression this weekend and it will not be a threat to land.



Meanwhile, a disturbance near the Bahamas has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm as it moves near the coast. Right now, it doesn't look likely that it will become stronger, but it could send more rain towards the state early next week.

The cold front that will cool us down this weekend will keep whatever this becomes off of the North Carolina coast.

