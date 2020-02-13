Warm & Humid All Week Long

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We'll be starting off this week with a large upper-level high-pressure area over the area.While there is some lingering shower activity over the higher terrain to the west of the Triangle, it is weakening and heading northeastward away from us.This should give us a relatively quiet morning with fairly clear skies. As we head into the afternoon, we'll see some clouds building and a shower or thunderstorm will fire up over parts of the area as a disturbance moves out of the Ohio Valley and across Virginia, up through Pennsylvania.These should mainly fire over eastern parts of the region and move toward the coast before diminishing after the loss of daytime heating, so it is possible that western portions of the area remain dry, and just warm and humid through this afternoon and evening. Areas that do get these storms could have downpours and gusty winds.A second system we'll be watching this week will move northeastward across the Plains today, then across Michigan tonight before heading up into Canada. A cold front will be dragged eastward through the eastern half of the country tomorrow into tomorrow night, including here, before it stalls out just to our east Wednesday.We'll end up with spotty shower and thunderstorm activity tomorrow afternoon and evening, but the short-range models show that mainly in the evening. These again weaken with the loss of daytime heating. With theboundary just to our east through Wednesday, we could see storms re-firing again in the afternoon and evening; storms will be most likely east of the Triangle.By Thursday, an upper-level low behind that front will be slowly moving eastward, and the humidity should ease back a little. However, we still have a weakening boundary along the coast and with the upper-level low still around, we can't rule out a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm, especially east of Raleigh.The trough is moving away Friday and a high builds into the area for the start of the weekend. Though a warm front may pass to the north of us Sunday into Monday, the stretch from Friday into early next week looks dry for the most part, and there is a chance that temperatures can sneak into the mid-90s at some point.Have a great week!Big Weather