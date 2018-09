EMBED >More News Videos Rescue crews saved two kitties stuck in a flooded neighborhood ravaged by Hurricane Florence -- and tried to comfort them with pets and kisses.

On Friday, dogs and cats in Jacksonville, North Carolina, were rescued from flooded homes and brought to safety.Live video showed dogs being removed from a boat in the flood waters of Hurricane Florence. Later, the same rescue team saved cats who were stranded near a flooded home.The hurricane made landfall just before 7:30 Friday morning Category 1 storm.