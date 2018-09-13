HURRICANE FLORENCE

Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence

EMBED </>More Videos

An animal rescue organization based in Nashville, Tennessee, has emptied a Pawleys Island animal shelter in South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
An animal rescue organization based in Nashville, Tennessee, has emptied a Pawleys Island animal shelter in South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Big Fluffy Dog Rescue shared photos of the animals rescued from Pawleys Island on September 10. This includes 21 dogs and 15 cats.


The organization also shared images of the empty enclosures to reassure people that all the pets in need had been taken out of harm's way.

"If you are in the path of this storm, get out. It's a monster. Everyone else, say a prayer for those in its path and donate to help them when it's done. Spread the word, please," posted Big Fluffy Dog Rescue on its Facebook page.

VIDEO: Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters
EMBED More News Videos

The squadron, nicknamed "Hurricane Hunters," is flying daily into the eye of Hurricane Florence

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpetanimal rescueevacuationhurricane florenceu.s. & worlddogdogscatsanimals in perilanimal newsshelterhurricanestormstorm damage
HURRICANE FLORENCE
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Florence
POWER OUTAGE MAP: More than 68,000 in North Carolina affected
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Florence
POWER OUTAGE MAP: More than 68,000 in North Carolina affected
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Florence
POWER OUTAGE MAP: More than 68,000 in North Carolina affected
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
Storm surge swallows Avon beach
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Hurricane Florence: When to expect rain in the Triangle
FEMA sets up Hurricane Florence 'rumor control' page
Hurricane Florence video: Waves pummel Topsail Beach
Show More
Governor Roy Cooper gives update on state preparations ahead of Hurricane Florence
Apex Fire Department prepares for Florence
Downtown Wilmington businesses deciding to open or close
Hurricane Florence's threat draws out-of-state responders to NC
Florence: Hurricane storm surge explained
More News