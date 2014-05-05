WEATHER: A mostly sunny & cool Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will continue to build over the eastern United States today, dominating the weather pattern over the Southeast through the week ahead. Yesterday marked the fifth dry day in a row at Raleigh International Airport, which is already the longest rain-free streak of 2021.The unseasonably cold pattern is forecast to persist for today as afternoon high temperatures reach the lower 50s, but a gradual warmup is on tap starting early next week. As this strong high pressure shifts to the east and centers over the Atlantic Coast, a southwesterly wind will usher noticeably warmer air into the region.By tomorrow, temperatures will return back to near-normal levels in the upper 50s, and springlike weather will take over by the middle of the week with afternoon highs reaching the 70s!Tuesday through Friday is looking to be the nicest stretch of weather of the year so far. With dry conditions prevailing as sunshine wins out over clouds, and with temperatures similar to early April, it will truly be an early taste of spring for the Triangle!Looking ahead to the weekend, strong high pressure in the Northeast appears to break through an idle frontal boundary over the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. This could potentially shift showers into North Carolina late Saturday or Sunday, but a surge of cooler air will be the main impact from this event. Despite the cooler shift, milder conditions should generally prevail as temperatures remain at seasonable levels, in the lower 60s for most.Stay Safe,Steve Stewart