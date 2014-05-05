Weather: Light Rain into Tuesday Morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new week and a new southern storm, although not as potent as the last one nor running into as cold an airmass. At the surface we have a low centered in the Gulf of Mexico south of the Florida panhandle while the upper low supporting it is over western Tennessee. The system will continue east with the surface low off the Carolina coast tomorrow morning and the weakening upper support over the Smokies. We'll get brushed with occasional light rain and drizzle tonight and even into the morning rush hour, especially south and east of the Triangle. Rainfall amounts will be light, in the range of 0.03 to 0.15 of an inch.High pressure will move slowly through the Southeast Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine for the most part and slightly milder temperatures. Another upper-level shortwave will cross the area Wednesday night. However, moisture will be limited with the best energy passing south of the Triangle. As a result, we should remain dry with perhaps nothing worse than a period of clouds.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest Friday and likely pass through the region at night, perhaps with a bit of rain. Chillier air will follow next weekend. Along with the chillier temperatures, high pressure coming eastward should bring clearing on Saturday then lots of sunshine on Sunday. A bit of rain could even linger early Saturday, especially along the immediate coast.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson