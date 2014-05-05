WEATHER: Mostly Sunny, Nice Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A nice day is in store today across the Triangle thanks to high pressure centered over northern Florida. This will provide sunshine, and with a southwest flow and relatively high heights for this time of year, it will be above normal with highs at least in the mid-50s.There will be a few clouds at times thanks to a weak disturbance aloft that will carry some high clouds across the area. But if we get enough sunshine and the breeze that picks up allows for enough mixing, we could even get within a degree or two of 60. This will be despite the cold start with temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s.The high weakens tonight into tomorrow and a trough slides through the Northeast. The bulk of this will pass to the north, but we can pick up some clouds locally overnight and perhaps early tomorrow as the trough axis moves through the region. This will come through dry here, but does turn the flow more to the northwest. Though the clouds will keep temperatures considerably higher tomorrow morning than they are today, tomorrow afternoon will not be as warm, ending up closer to 50.The flow aloft turns more westerly for Thursday ahead of an approaching front; this will slip through the region Thursday night and then stall to our south through Friday. While some mid- and high-level moisture will get directed our way ahead of that, the models are still showing very little moisture. The European is the only model that shows any shower activity. Given that, I left a shower out of the forecast for Thursday.Behind this front, a stream of moisture heads into the Southeast along the front for Friday as the closed low that develops south of Southern California today weakens considerably again and races through the area. Current modeling keeps most of the rain to our south, though the American does have southern parts of North Carolina picking up some rain on Friday morning.Have a nice Tuesday!Big Weather